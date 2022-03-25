A Malaga couple have been arrested in Alicante Province after hitting the road in their camper van and stealing from shops and hospitality businesses en route.

They have a record of carrying out similar criminal acts over the last year and have arrest warrants out against them by authorities in Huelva and Malaga.

The man, 41, and woman, 39, were detained in Villena by the Guardia Civil, after being tipped off by a resident who saw them trying to buy drugs in the street.

A search of their camper van revealed a large number of items, many of which were still sealed.

MORE SEIZED GOODS

Since the Spanish couple could not provide any evidence that the goods were obtained legally, the Guardia Civil took the items to their barracks in order to verify where they came from.

Database checks matched items stolen from a restaurant the previous day in Almansa, Albacete Province.

The duo were also linked to a hotel robbery in the same region in Riopar.

Investigations are continuing into other crimes possibly committed by the couple.

The man has been charged with two robberies with force, and the woman with one robbery with force- the crimes having been committed separately.

Despite the new charges and their criminal record as well as the outstanding arrest warrants, the couple were bailed after appearing in a Villena court.

