VALENCIA, Toledo and Granada are the provinces in Spain which have the highest number of towns with the most affordable prices on the market.

Spain’s popular property portal Idealista has published research that determines where the cheapest urban homes can be found.

It studied the average price per square metre of properties offered for sale across Spain in February.

Map produced by Idealista showing density of cheapest housing.

The findings revealed that there were 89 towns in Valencia province with homes offered for sale below €1,000 per square metre.

Toledo province in Castilla-La Mancha had 65 towns and Granada 40.

Alcaude de la Jara, Toledo (Image: Wikipedia)

The town which has the cheapest property in Spain is that of Alcaudete de la Jara in Toledo where the average price was €316 per square metre.

It is followed by the Cordoba towns of Fuente Obejuna, with €341 and Belmez with €370.

Finally we find the town of Benifairo de la Valldigna, Valencia, as the next cheapest at €430 per square metre.

In total, 815 towns across Spain have homes for sale below €1,000 per square metre.

Fuente Obejuna, Granada (Image: Wikipedia)

On the other end of the scale are the four provinces where not a single property can be found with a price tag below €1,000 per square metre. Not surprisingly, these are the Balearic islands, .the provinces of Guipuzcoa and Vizcaya in the Basque Country and finally Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.

For a full list of the average prices per municipality, visit the website HERE.

