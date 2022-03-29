THE Valencian Community had the most home sales per head of population of any Spanish region in 2021, according to the College of Registrars.

Their figures placed the national average at 11 deals per 1,000 people, but that number rose to nearly 16 in the Valencia region.

For second-hand home sales, Alicante Province is the leading province in Spain, with 19 sales per 100,000.

In raw figures, 79,743 homes were sold in the Valencian Community last year, with nearly 68,000 being used properties.

The biggest number of total sales were in Andalucia followed by Catalunya.

The highest prices in Alicante Province last year were in Javea, followed by Benidorm, Altea, and El Campello.

Valencia City had the top property prices in Valencia Province, followed by Paterna, Cullera, and Puzol.

The Valencian Community stood at double the national average of foreign home buyers at 20%.

It stands third in the regional league table behind the Balearic and Canary Islands.

The leading foreign buyers in the Community come from the UK, followed by Belgium, Sweden, France, and Germany.

Alicante Province has the largest provincial figure of foreign purchasers with 34% of deals done by non-Spaniards.

