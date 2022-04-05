A member of a Murcia-based home robbery gang has been arrested in Alicante Province over 11 break-ins.

The 25-year-old man was part of a crew that made 300 kilometre round-trips to plunder properties.

He was detained in Gata de Gorgos, with the Guardia Civil still searching for his associates.

Authorities received a string of robbery reports from occupied homes in the Gata de Gorgos and Pedreguer areas of the Marina Alta.

The link between all of the crimes was they kept happening on a Friday evening.

For example on February 4, eight robberies were reported.

The Guardia Civil stepped up their Friday patrols and intercepted some of the gang members at a Gata de Gorgos property.

The men attacked the home owner but the Guardia arrived and the invaders fled.

One robber was caught and injured two officers as they tried to restrain him.

Stolen objects were found in his bag.

Security camera footage linked him to various crime scenes and the 25-year-old confessed to his part in the robbery spree.

He was denied bail by a Denia court.

