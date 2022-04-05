SIX people have been arrested for stealing from Costa Blanca supermarkets and passing on the items at discount prices to Elche bars and restaurants.

The Policia Nacional said customers pre-ordered what they wanted from the gang.

Raids on several premises yielded a variety of stolen goods.

Further arrests are not being ruled out.

The gang struck at various local supermarkets in quick succession.

Some of the criminals carried out the thefts while the rest of the gang sold on the requested items to their client base.

Their buyers were either owners or workers at Elche hospitality businesses.

The Policia Nacional did not specify the items that were stolen or what their monetary value was.

Five men and a woman, all of Spanish nationality, and aged between 25 and 70, have been charged with theft; receiving stolen goods; and belonging to a criminal group.

