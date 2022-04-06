A fire tore through the bottom floor of a Monforte del Cid apartment block on Wednesday leaving 11 people hospitalised.

A girl, 7, suffered hand burns and a 15-month-old baby was taken to Elche General Hospital.

Two teenagers, 14 and 16, were admitted to hospital in Elda with smoke poisoning.

GUTTED APARTMENT(Alicante Bomberos image)

The blaze started on the ground floor of the block on Calle Gaston Castellon at around 3.30 am.

Smoke quickly spread throughout the building.

Alicante regional firefighters said the ground floor was completely destroyed but all of the residents got out.

The injury toll was substantial.

Besides the injuries suffered by the four children, a 60-year-old man was badly burned and another man, 28, had burns over 40% of his body.

Both were taken to Alicante General Hospital.

Other victims were admitted for less serious burns and treatment for smoke inhalation.

The blaze was fully extinguished at 6.00 am but no cause for what started the fire has been put forward.

READ MORE: