Restaurant/Bar for sale in Marbella - € 100,000

Restaurant/Bar Marbella, Málaga 0 beds 0 baths € 100,000

Refurbished Restaurant In Prime Location In Marbella. This beautiful restaurant has been completely renovated recently and is located in a very busy and extremely affluent part of Marbella with traffic passing all day and is situated amongst other restaurants and bars making it a very popular area in the evenings. It occupies around 124 m2 internally and a further 20m2 terrace. It has large windows making the most of the south facing aspect. The front door opens into the restaurant which has very attractive decorations and a tiled floor, there are a number of wall decorations and display… See full property details