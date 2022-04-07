UKRAINIAN refugees in the Valencian Community can get free training to work in the region’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

Many seasonal vacancies normally taken by workers from inland Spain remain unfilled, after two years of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions forced major workforce reductions.

Interest in working in the sector has now waned with areas like Benidorm offering inducements like cheap accommodation to attract summer season staff.

Valencia’s regional tourist department has joined forces with the area’s tourism and hospitality training centres(CdT) and the Hosbec hotel association to launch a free basic training programme for Ukrainian refugees.

It aims to provide them with the minimum professional training required to get hospitality and hotel-related jobs.

Valencia’s regional tourism secretary, Francesc Colomer, said: “The objective is to build bridges between the needs of refugees and those companies in the tourism sector of the Valencian Community.”

“This will address the lack of labour in this sector especially in Alicante Province and the inland area of Castellon Province,” he added.

COLOMER(far-right) WITH BENIDORM CDT KITCHEN TRAINEES, LAST MONTH(GVA Image)

The first course starts on Friday at the CdT in Benidorm and deals with ‘Food Handling’, for people wanting to work in the hospitality industry.

Other courses include modules on kitchens and cleaning.

The free courses will be taught in the Ukrainian language.

5,000 promotional leaflets have been printed and distributed at the Alicante refugee reception area at the Ciudad de la Luz.

Charities helping refugees have also been contacted about spreading the word over the hospitality and tourism courses that will be held in the Valencia region’s 11 CdT centres.

