POLICE are still trying to identify a man whose headless and handless body was found near a sleepy rural town near Malaga.

Investigators are keeping all lines of inquiry open, although the fact that the victim’s genitals were also severed lead them to believe he may have been tortured in a ‘settling of accounts’.

Officers believe he was a middle-aged man and that he may have died from between a few hours to a few days before the body was found hidden in undergrowth.

Guardia civil are investigating. Photo: Guardia Civil

The mayor of Villanueva del Trabuco – population 5,000 and about 45 kilometres from Malaga – has said none of the townsfolk are missing and police believe the body may have been brought in from elsewhere as there was a lack of blood around the gruesome find.A Guardia Civil spokesman said that a bid to stop identification of the corpse through dental records or fingerprints was a strong possibility.

Police are waiting on the results of forensic tests following a post-mortem examination to find out more details of the cause of death, the age of the victim and how long he has been dead.

According to town mayor, Jose Maria Garcia Campos, the body was found on Sunday afternoon near the A-92, which separates Villanueva del Trabuco from Archidona.

