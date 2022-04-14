OVER a tonne of hashish was spotted floating in waters some 40 miles off the Costa Blanca on April 9.

Packed into 26 bundles, they were retrieved by Alicante Guardia Civil, as they floated towards Pilar de la Horadada.

IMAGE: Guardia Civil

Police believe that the drugs were thrown into the sea by drug smugglers after being detected by seagoing authorities.

A Maritime Service patrol boat collected the bundles and brought them to Alicante port, where the stash was reported to the police court and investigations began to identify its origin and, more importantly, those responsible.

The Alicante Command has reported that this is just one of a series of interventions over the last three months.

READ MORE:

– Boy in Spain’s Alicante turns in own parents after they order him to sell drugs at school

– British gang grew marijuana and ran drugs mail-order service from Costa Blanca area of Spain