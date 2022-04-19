3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Alzira - € 125,000

Apartment Alzira, Valencia 3 beds 2 baths € 125,000

2007 building with high quality construction materials on Calle Requena, facing the park.First floor with elevator with a perfect distribution since it does not have a corridor and the meters are used to the maximum.Upon entering we have a small distributor hall which distributes all the rooms. Large living room with views of the park, kitchen with utility room and secondary bedroom all with views of the park.Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and second full bathroom with shower. Third double bedroom with matrimonial bed through which you can access the interior patio of approximately 15m… See full property details