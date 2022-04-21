THE owner of a bouncy castle, a supervisor, and an engineer have been summoned to appear before a judge over the deaths of two girls at a Mislata fair in January.

The Mislata court will start preliminary proceedings to investigate them over two counts of reckless homicide and several counts of causing injuries.

A gust of wind lifted the castle into the air on January 4, throwing youngsters onto the fairground.

Two girls, aged 4 and 8, died as a result of their injuries.

The judge has also summoned the parents of the victims and other injured youngsters to testify, along with witnesses and police officers who attended the scene.

The court has received a report stating that the castle had broken and deteriorated ropes.

Some witnesses claimed that the inflatable was not fully tied down.

An engineer who signed safety certificates for the attraction never visited the Mislata fairground.

The police discovered that he was 200 kilometres south in Elche, as a result of tracking the geolocation of his mobile phone.

