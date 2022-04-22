A MOTHER in Palma was shocked after a Palma bus driver scolded her in front of passengers for not stopping her baby’s crying.

At the final stop of a bus journey from Palma to Port de Sollerat, the irate bus driver approached the woman before berating her.

Melani, 33 and a mother of two, said: “He told me my six-month-old baby had bothered the entire bus full of passengers with his crying during the trip, that I did not know how to calm him down, and that next time I would be better asking for a taxi.”

Melani filed a complaint to the National Police in Palma and issued a formal complaint to the bus company, run by the Serra de Tramuntana municipality.

According to her, no one else seemed annoyed by her baby’s crying.

“Some of them were smiling at my baby and were playing games and making faces at him,” she said.

