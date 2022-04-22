AN internet fraud netted a Valencia area gang over €200,000 by pinching people’s personal details to open bank accounts and make online orders.

Two men have been arrested in Picassent by the Guardia Civil and charged with 48 counts of fraud.

Four others are still being investigated with the full extent of the fraud still to be nailed down.

Investigations started towards the end of 2021 after a man complained that his identity had been usurped to open up a bank account in his name.

The gang obtained personal information via an online platform that advertised accommodation rentals.

Besides bank accounts, the criminals registered mobile phone lines and bought all kinds of items via the internet including computers, watches, electric scooters and binoculars, which they then sold off on an online portal.

Personal documents were also stolen in Valencia from a car and a waist band which were then used in the con.

Defrauded victims came from across Spain including Alicante, Barcelona, Castellon, Granada, Valencia, and Zaragoza.

READ MORE: