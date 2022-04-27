MORAIRA’S Premium Sports & Lounge Bar will be celebrating this Saturday night(April 30) with a special first birthday party.

Despite the problems last year of Covid pandemic restrictions, business has boomed since Daniel and Fatima Green opened the business in 2021 on Carretera Moraira.

Fatima Green said: “We cannot believe a year has gone so fast and we want to say thank you with a special party for everyone who helped to make our first year such an enjoyable one.”

The Premium Bar boasts the tastiest and most special Gin and Tonics in the area at just €6 each and there will be plenty on offer this Saturday evening.

The party starts at 7.00 pm with live entertainment coming from All Stars who take to the stage an hour later.

Top names like Jack Daniels will be offering a selection of their drinks with options you may never have tried or heard of before.

There’ll also be a Legendario Rum stand with a variety of flavours to tempt all tastes.

Plenty of freebies will also be handed to thank everybody who has supported the bar over the last 12 months.

For more details on the special birthday party and what else is happening at one of the friendliest bars on the northern Costa Blanca, check out Premium Sports & Lounge Bar Moraira on Facebook.