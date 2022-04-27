THREE teenagers tried to extort €150 from a Paterna dog owner after breaking into her house and stealing her pet.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The trio have been charged with robbery and extortion.

Officers went to the Paterna property where the distressed animal owner reported it had been taken.

She said the dog had an ID tag with a phone number.

The woman told police that the young thieves demanded €150 for the animal’s safe return.

They told her a meeting point for the exchange but her place was taken by plain-clothes officers.

The dognappers fled when they saw a marked police car pass by but were chased down and arrested by the officers.

The stolen dog was unharmed and reunited with its owner.

