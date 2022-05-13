A Dutch tourist died on Thursday afternoon after a 25-metre cliff dive on the Malgrats Islands off the coast of Santa Ponsa in Mallorca.

The holidaymaker, 31, had sailed from Santa Ponsa with his girlfriend and young son.

He climbed up to the cliff top and dived into the sea at around 1.45 pm.

His partner videoed the dive on her mobile phone.

Unfortunately the tourist misjudged the jump and crashed into the rocks at the bottom.

His body then sunk into the water.

Guardia Civil divers and the Maritime Rescue service were pressed into action and recovered the body.

It was taken to the Santa Ponsa Yacht club along with his partner, who received counselling.

An autopsy said that despite suffering injuries like a broken arm and hip, the loss of consciousness caused him to drown.

It was the second tourist death within five hours on Thursday in the same part of Mallorca.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, a British tourist died after falling off a hotel balcony in Magaluf at around 8.30 am.

