SPAIN has yet again extended the existing entry ban on non-essential travel by non-vaccinated travellers from a long list of non-EU countries, including Brits and Americans, until mid-June.

The Interior Ministry published the decision to extend the ban that was introduced last July Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE), bucking expectations that restrictions would be dropped entirely.

The ban will now last until midnight on June 15, unless is extended again.

What are the rules?

Under the rules, unvaccinated travellers from all countries outside the EU that do not appear on the ‘safe list’ will not be allowed to enter Spain unless they have an approved reason to travel.

Those exempt from the ban must have valid proof that they are fully vaccinated with an EU approved vaccine that was administered at least 14 days before entry and with the last dose no more than nine months (270 days) prior to entry.

Those who haven’t been fully vaccinated but have recovered from Covid-19 within the last six-months and have a certificate to prove it are also exempt from the ban.

This applies to all those over the age of 12, however those aged between 12 and 17 who are unvaccinated and have no recovery certificate can travel to Spain for tourism purposes if they provide a negative PCR test taken within the 72 hours prior to travel.

Children under 12 continue to be able to travel without showing any type of certificate.

Exemptions

Those who are travelling for non-tourism reasons that fall into the list of exemptions and are not vaccinated must provide either a vaccination recovery certificate or a negative PCR test or equivalent taken within 72 hours of travel.

Diagnostic tests are only accepted for travellers from the UK if your reason for travel to Spain falls into one of the categories listed as ‘essential’ on the ‘Entry requirements for entry in Spain from third countries’ – section ‘a’ to ‘i’ – on the Spanish Ministry of Health ‘Travel and COVID-19’ page.

Exemptions apply to EU citizens, an accompanying family member of an EU citizen, those who can prove residency in Spain.

Spain Travel Health form

Third country travellers to Spain who can either show proof of being fully vaccinated, or of having recovered from prior COVID-19 infection in the last 6 months, or who are aged under 12 years old, do not need to complete Spain’s Travel Health Control form.

For everyone else – including unvaccinated children aged between 12 and 17 – it is necessary to complete Spain’s Travel Health Control form no more than 48 hours before travel to Spain.

FOR MORE INFO

See Spain’s Ministry of Health travel pages for more detail.

The UK government’s Foreign Travel advice for Spain can be found HERE

