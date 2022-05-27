MORAIRA Plumbing Heating is a family run business which has been operating in Spain for more than 22 years, opening its Costa Blanca office a decade ago.

Owner Ray Gardner has spent much of his life working in plumbing and construction, completing an apprenticeship with a large London company, Haden Young Ltd, 48 years ago.

He explained: “I have a lot of experience in new housing projects, property refurbishments carrying out kitchen design and installation, heating and plumbing, electrical rewiring, as well as site management for borough councils.

“We outgrew our first office and were looking for new premises for a few years before finding our current location in Calle Mulhacen 3, on the CTRA Moraira to Calpe 142B”

“To develop our business, we try to do the work right in every way. We try to do the impossible and please everyone all the time!.” He added: “People can trust us – we’re not going anywhere, we’re not just a man with a van and a mobile phone.”

So, what sets Moraira Plumbing Heating apart from the competition?

“You are required by law to have a certificate of maintenance on your gas or oil hot water and heating appliances every year,” Ray said.

“As an authorised installer with the relevant authorities, we send our workforce on regular courses to make sure they are up to date with all new legislation and regulations.”

Ray added: “We are the service that works for you, big enough to cope and small enough to care.”

Ray and his team can provide quality construction, plumbing heating and air conditioning services as well as solar electricity installations.

Ray said: “We have a good team of qualified installers and dedicated workforce in all trades”

And the future? “Well to be truthful, I retire in about three years’ time and my son Thomas will carry on with the business,” said Ray.

CONTACT

+34 620 523 613

+34 96 649 89 93

info@morairaph.com

Mon – Fri, 09:00 – 14:00

Calle Mulhacen 3

Carretera De Moraira A Calpe 95 km

Moraira Teulada 03724