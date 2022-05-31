A report says restoring the rail link between Denia and Gandia is ‘a realistic and sustainable solution’ to local demands.

Train services between the centres ended in 1975 and a study published on Tuesday by regional train operator, FGV, describes restoration as ‘feasible’.

The Valencian government plans to go forward with the project with an estimated cost of up to €250 million.

The FGV study was presented to local mayors at a meeting in Gandia with Valencian Public Works minister, Rebecca Torro.

TORRO IN GANDIA, TUESDAY(Gandia Ayuntamiento image)

She suggested that commissioning work and studies could be completed within four years.

Construction would then take place over three phases with up to 12 stations along the 35 kilometre route.

Rebecca Torro said: “It is the only area that is not connected in the entire Valencian Community and it will be a very useful connection between the municipalities of the Marina Alta and Safor.”

Gandia mayor, Jose Manuel Prieto, said: “This is the first serious proposal for a link between areas that have so many historical ties.”

His Denia counterpart, Vicent Grimalt, commented: “Denia is the most important port in the Valencia region with connections to the Balearic Islands and needs a sustainable means of transport.”

