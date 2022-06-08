1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sitges - € 230,000

Apartment Sitges, Barcelona 1 beds 1 baths € 230,000

In this ground floor in Sitges, located in Poble Sec, we are 5 minutes from the train station, buses and the C32 The street in which it is located is quiet and not very busy Next to schools, medical centers, stores and cafes You can go down to the center of Sitges in 6 minutes. The apartment has 51 built squared meters, where the largest space is the living room, with 26 meters and windows to the pedestrian street At the beginning there were 2 bedrooms, now there is a double bedroom, furnished, 1 bathroom with shower, equipped kitchen and patio. The apartment is in need of some renovations… See full property details