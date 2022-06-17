RAFA Nadal has told journalists in Mallorca on Friday that he plans to play at Wimbledon which starts on June 27.

36-year-old Nadal won the first two Grand Slams of the year in Melbourne and Paris, despite fighting injuries.

In a news conference at Santa Ponca, the star said that he’ll travel to London on Monday and look to play a couple of grass court exhibition matches.

Rafa Nadal said: “I haven’t played at Wimbledon for three years and I’m looking forward to it.”

“I’m happy. I haven’t been lame for for a week- something that is very important to me.”

The player talked about the radiofrequency injections he’s been getting to reduce the problems in his right foot.

Nadal suffers from Muller-Weiss syndrome, which affects the bones in the feet.

“I have noticed changes,” he said.

“I get some strange sensations and in some ways, the joint pain that did not allow me to support myself has reduced.”

“I have been told that the nerve is reorganising and I hope that everything goes well”, he revealed.

He added that playing on grass would be more ‘beneficial’ as it isn’t as hard as other court surfaces.

Nadal has 22 Grand Slams to his name- two more than Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

If he wins Wimbledon, he’ll be in the same position as Djokovic was in last year- namely, victory at the US Open resulting in being the first man to take all four slams in a calendar year since Rod Laver in 1969.

The Serb player however lost the final to Russia’s Danil Medvedev.

On that possibility, Nadal commented: “It’s difficult to think that I will win all the Grand Slams this season.”

READ MORE: