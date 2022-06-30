TWO Vietnamese performers have been accused of raping a 17-year-old British girl in Mallorca.

The accused, two men aged 37 and 42, are famous in Vietnam as an actor and singer.

The British girl was on holiday with her family on the Balearic island and met the two in a restaurant where they enjoyed a drink together on the evening of Friday 24 June.

The three then continued the evening by heading down to the beach and then back to the men’s hotel room where they were staying in the Santa Elm area in the south west of the island.

The victim told in a statement given to court the following Tuesday that at this point, the men forced her to have sex with them before they made her take a shower to remove evidence of bodily fluids.

After delivering her statement to court, the British girl returned home with her family on Tuesday evening.

The two accused were released on charges with their passports withdrawn.

READ MORE: