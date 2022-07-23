THE second booster jabs are due to arrive in Andalucia this coming September or October, the Junta has announced.

As with the first booster jab, priority will be given to those over-60, vulnerable people, frontline health personnel and nursing home residents.

According to David Moreno, director of the strategic vaccination plan in Andalucia, this second booster will be valid against the Omicron variant and subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 which are fueling new Covid-19 cases in Spain.

In fact these subvariants have already caused an increase in cases in 23 of the 27 countries of the European Union. For this reason both the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Medicines Agency have asked European countries to start administering the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 ‘as soon as possible.’

Moreno also informed that these vaccines against Covid-19 will become annual ‘like those against influeza’ needing a booster every autumn with a vaccine that is ‘adapted to the variant that is circulating”.

During an interview on Canal Sur Radio, Moreno further explained that some other European countries were ‘worse off’ because they have not reached the level of booster vaccination as that present in Andalucia.

However, despite the Covid-19 ‘oscillations or waves’, the Junta’s top vaccination official stressed these would be ‘small waves’ and nothing compared to those suffered at the beginning of the pandemic.

