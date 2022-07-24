A WOMAN reported being sexually assaulted by a private taxi app driver who was subsequently found to be driving while on drugs.
The unnamed woman jumped out of the moving car after he began groping her after she booked the VTC cab via an app.
VTC is the Spanish acronym for a private hire vehicle such as Uber or Cabify.
Witnesses reported seeing the woman asking for help from inside the vehicle before she jumped out.
Police detained the driver and a drug test found traces of cocaine and opium and he was arrested for driving under the influence as well as sexual assault.
READ MORE:
- British tourist arrested over rape of UK holidaymaker on Spain’s Mallorca
- Teenager cons elderly people with sob story of dying parents in Spain’s Valencia
- Spain’s top court orders end of height discrimination against female police force recruits