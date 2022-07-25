ANOTHER wildfire was raging outside Mijas on Sunday afternoon after a blaze was sparked by a burning car.

Firefighting agency INFOCA said the blaze had been brought ‘under control’ on Monday morning and teams were continuing to douse the flames.

The latest blaze had broken out on Sunday afternoon sparks spread from a car that caught alight after an accident on the AP-7 motorway around 203 km marker just outside Mijas.

?#IFMijas, ESTABILIZADO.

Medios:

?? 10 medios aéreos

? 3 autobombas

??? 86 efectivos terrestres



? Medios aéreos pesados del #Infoca sobrevuelan la AP7 para realizar las descargas de agua sobre el fuego. pic.twitter.com/ZZMuwNsOBv — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 24, 2022

According to INFOCA, 10 water carrying aircraft and 86 firefighters battled the flames since the fire started at 4.40pm on Sunday.

It is the second fire that has broken out around Mijas so far this summer.

On July 15 A blaze that broke out on July 15 in the Sierra de Mijas razed an estimated 1,870 hectares.

The fire caused 3,000 people to be evacuated from their houses in Alhaurin el Grande and Alhaurin de la Torre.

Minister of Agriculture, Fishery and Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucia, Carmen Crespo, believes that the Sierra de Mijas fire was caused intentionally.

READ MORE: