WITH the holiday month of August upon us, Spain’s party season is in full swing. From pool parties to dub parties to town fiestas, where people of all ages mingle and drink together, it’s all out there for us to enjoy. But what to wear?

Nobody wants to be seen at the town fiesta in their dusty old campo clothes (well, maybe some people do!). Why dress down when the annual event to celebrate the patron saint or another notable figure in your municipality gives us a great opportunity to dress to impress?

Sometimes, a figure is handily invented for the purpose, such as the witches in the bustling Alpujarran town of Soportujar – all the more reason to look sharp.

Freya accessories for the town fiesta. Photo: Jo Chipchase.

Whether you like to be bohemian or glam, there’s always something you can wear amongst this season’s trends. Some fiestas have a parade or carnival vibe, which makes it easy to find inspiration and wear a satin gown. OTT? Never. However, even if the celebration is based around animal husbandry and farming – or bulls, such as San Fermin – you can turn camouflage into ‘glamoflage’ with a camo jacket decorated with colourful red roses, or a glittery star on the front. Don’t forget that it’s Andalucia, not the wilds of Kenya!

Light maxi dresses are ideal for beach season. Photo: Jo Chipchase.

Whatever your shape or size, summer dressing can be complementary to you. Choose light maxi dresses in delicate fabrics to float over lumps and bumps and invest in a pretty lace cardigan or silk kimono to throw over your favourite denim shorts and t-shirt for easy, summer chic. A kimono is a handy piece to wear if you’re not comfortable showing your arms, or to use on the beach! We love a multi-purpose item. Linen is a classic and a timeless fabric that’s always elegant and cool to wear, whatever your age. Now available in so many shapes, styles and colours, it is truly back on trend. Just make sure you have your iron at the ready to ensure it looks its best.

Fashion advice and styling can be found in The Armario de Freya, Calle Correo, Orgiva, 18418 Granada.

