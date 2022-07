Apartment Bel-Air, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 285,000

Nicely located duplex ground floor apartment in Las Jacarandas, Belair. Main floor: Entrance hallway, living and dining area, fully fitted kitchen and separate laundry, enclosed terrace (second salon), open terrace. Upper floor: Master bedroom en suite and one guest bedroom with bathroom. Garage space for one car. Close to all amenities… See full property details