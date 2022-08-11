EASYJET pilots in Spain will start a series of weekend strikes on Friday in a row over pay and conditions.

Unions want a return to pre-pandemic working conditions and extra negotiations over a new pay agreement.

Three 72-hour strikes have been called on successive weekends with the first between August 12 and 14

They will be followed by walkouts starting on August 19 and August 27.

The strike action covers pilots working out of Easyjet bases in Barcelona, Malaga, and Mallorca.

Easyjet admitted that some disruption was inevitable.

A spokesperson said: “Should the industrial action go ahead we expect some disruption during the strike period but at this stage, Easyjet plans to operate its full schedule and we would like to reassure customers that we will do everything possible to minimise any disruption.”

The pilot strikes join the weekly four-day strikes started on Monday by unionised Ryanair cabin crews in Spain.

Like in the case of Ryanair, a large number of Easyjet services are protected under Spanish law and cannot be cancelled unless suitable alternatives are available.

Easyjet cabin crews based in Spain called off strike action last month after reaching a deal with management.

