A man with an endless list of thefts to his name has been arrested in Alicante Province.

His latest robbing spree saw him steal €4,000 of items from 13 supermarkets owned by the same chain.

25 legal indictments including 15 arrest warrants had been issued against him in over two years across the country, but he kept evading authorities.

Various courts in the Albacete, Alicante, Barcelona, Murcia, and Valencia areas wanted to bring the man to justice.

The Guardia Civil arrested the 41-year-old Spaniard close to his home in Elda when he was carrying €450.

He’s also been charged with breaking road safety laws as he drove to the supermarkets without a licence after it was withdrawn for a driving infringement.

His two month supermarket sweep of the unspecified chain took in stores in Alicante, Almoradi, Aspe, Elche, Mutxamel, Petrer, and San Vicente del Raspeig.

The thief operated during busy periods in an attempt to go unnoticed and would steal products worth €350 during each visit.

He would simply take the shopping out of the store without paying for it and wheel the trolley out to the car park where he would load up his vehicle.

He’d then go back into the supermarket and fill up the trolley again.

The thief also topped up his earnings by stealing purses from customers walking around stores.

An extensive trawl of store CCTV footage enabled the Guardia Civil to identify and arrest the man.

