TWO officers have found themselves under investigation after a video showing them joining in local fiestas in Menorca over the weekend went viral.

The pair from the Policia Local were pictured being carried on shoulders through the crowd at festivities in Alaior.

To the delight of revellers in Sa Plaça, the duo were hoisted into the air during the song ‘YMCA’ by the Village People and as they bounced their way across the square, their guns were clearly visible in the holsters.

One officer can be seen swinging his cap in the air before tumbling to the ground.

Both were clearly enjoying themselves but such revelry is against the rules for uniformed officers and they are now officially under investigation over the act.

