COVID hospital admissions in Malaga province have dropped dramatically in the last year.

According to the latest data from the Regional Ministry of Health, there are currently 84 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the province which is the lowest figure since the end of November last year, and also five times less than a year ago.

At this time last August there were 412 patients in the province’s hospitals, 68 of whom were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Now, according to the latest report, of the 84 people hospitalised, only six are in an ICU.

According to the experts, this reduced impact of the infection is greatly thanks to the fact that more than 80% of the population has already had two or even three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Over two years on since the onset of the global pandemic, Spain has returned to a ‘new normal’ without restrictions and without masks in most places, with the pandemic, at least for the time being, under control.

