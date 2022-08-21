This newly built villa is located in Santa Ponsa in the southwest of Mallorca and is part of the municipality of Calvia. Santa Ponsa is well known for its numerous golf courses and a good mix of villas and apartments in complexes. Santa Ponsa impresses with its 2 beautiful bays with sandy beaches as well as its numerous restaurants, bars and shops for daily needs, which are within walking distance from the penthouse. The island’s capital, Palma, is about 15 minutes by car and the airport about 25 minutes.

The spectacular new villa was completed in 2022 and offers a spacious living-dining area with gas fireplace and open high-quality fitted kitchen and guest toilet on the ground floor on a constructed area of ??approx. 700 m2. From the living area you have direct access to the pool area with plenty of terrace space. Upstairs are 5 bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms and terraces. From the upper floor you can reach the approx. 50 m2 roof terrace with sea views and sunsets. There is underground parking for about 5 vehicles and an elevator.

Further features of this villa are:

Special features: underfloor heating, air conditioning h/c, double-glazed aluminum windows, fitted wardrobes, home automation, elevator, alarm and intercom system, security front door, Gres tiles, pool, underground garage, sea views

Energy Certificate: in progress

