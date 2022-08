Apartment Ibiza / Eivissa, Ibiza 1 beds 1 baths € 795,000

Exclusive Duplex of 180m2 distributed in 2 floors. Frontal views to the sea, Formentera and surrounded by vegetation. Recent refurbishment with luxury finishes. On the upper floor there is a 70 m2 bedroom with dressing room and king size bed. Lower floor with living room with fireplace, high end appliances, fully equipped kitchen in degrada and guest toilet. Terrace of 80m2 with outdoor jacuzzy with different atmospheres one of solarium and outdoor dining area… See full property details