A British woman died on Wednesday after her adapted electric scooter veered off the road and fell down a Benidorm ravine.

The accident happened at around 4.15 pm on the Camino de la Cruz not far from the Villamarina apartment block.

A man who was also travelling on a scooter was injured trying to rescue her.

No more details have been released about the two people except that the British woman was aged 58.

Several fire vehicles went to the scene along with paramedics who were unable to revive the woman.

Details of the man’s injuries and whether he required hospital treatment have not been disclosed.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that other family members including a boy were in the vicinity.

