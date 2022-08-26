A GROUP of youths who twice allegedly rammed a stolen car into a father and son outside a nightclub in Tarifa are being investigated by police.

The violent incident occurred outside a popular nightclub in the Vega industrial estate on the outskirts of the popular tourist destination.

According to witnesses, the incident was sparked off by a brawl between youths and finally ended up in this extremely brutal ramming, authorities said.

The two victims were taken to the Punta Europa Hospital in Algeciras where they had to be operated on, such was the seriousness of their injuries.

Civil guards finally arrested the driver of the car used in the ramming, which they found had been stolen.

They also identified and questioned five other young people from Tarifa who police believe took part in the assault.

