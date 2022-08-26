INTENSIVE care hospital admissions for Covid-19 have fallen to their lowest number since the Ministry of Health started publishing figures.

241 ICU cases were reported on Friday compared to 250 cases on August 1, 2020.

Prior to that date, problems with data collection in the first few months of the pandemic did not allow reliable statistics to be collated until just over two years ago.

Figures leapt up after the serious ‘waves’ of the autumn/winter of 2020-21.

After the vaccination programme started, numbers fell, and despite Covid upturns, especially from the Omicron variant, ICU figures did not reach similar heights.

The majority of serious coronavirus admissions appear to be coming from patients who have had transplants or suffer from cancer.

Alejandro H. Rodríguez of the Spanish Society of Intensive and Critical Medicine and Coronary Units told El Pais: “Even if they are vaccinated, when their defences are limited, any infection makes them very ill and mortality is high in these cases.”

Rodriguez also pointed out that numbers of people are rising with conditions that were not treated during the pandemic.

“We have a lot of people admitted because they have been neglected during these two years: respiratory, cardiac, more postoperative interventions that were not being done before, and more traumas of people who have now begun to mobilise.”

