THE honour of being called Spain’s best bookstore has gone to a Valencia City shop.

The award has been given to the Ramon Llull store by the Federation of Publishers Guilds of Spain(FGEE).

The bookshop on Calle Corona in the city centre has been open for 19 years.

It will be given the ‘Boixareu Ginesta’ prize at October’s International Book Fair in Barcelona.

The award is far from a store stocking and selling a large number of books.

Ramon Llull’s popularity is down to hundreds of book workshops, signings, and reading clubs each years that attract figures from the world of literature.

Co-owner, Paco Amador, said: “We have something going on virtually every day.”

“Normally the type of customer that comes to Ramon Llull and whom we want to attract is a great reader, who usually visits us every month, “ added Paco.

“It’s a person who is after a very particular type of literature and writing and an avid reader.”

The focus at Ramon Llull is on smaller independent publishing houses with Paco saying that they stock ‘very few bestsellers’.