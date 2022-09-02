A man with a violent criminal record broke a restraining order to try to kill his ex-partner at her Silla home.

Guardia Civil officers went to the property and were confronted by the 32-year-old Spaniard brandishing scissors and a glass bottle.

The woman had been seriously injured after getting clubbed in the head and around her body by a wooden implement.

The assailant had accessed her home, where she lived with her two children, by breaking through the patio door.

CRIME SCENE

After attacking her, he injured the two officers who managed to restrain and arrest him.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

It emerged that the man had vandalised several Silla bars in the days leading up to the break-in and assault.

It was also confirmed that he had a police record for a series of violent crimes.

