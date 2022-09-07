2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Zenia with pool - € 149,950

Apartment La Zenia, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 149,950

Fantastic 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath house for sale in Villa San Jose, Cabo Roig. Ideally located walking distance to all amenities, bars, restaurants, supermarkets and the beaches of Cabo Roig & La Zenia. The La Zenia Boulevard shopping centre is also located within a short distance. The property itself consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 w/c , spacious living room area and open plan american style kitchen with breakfast bar, gas central heating system installed, private roof top solarium with additional glazed conservatory , large garden area with several seating areas and private off… See full property details