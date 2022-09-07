SUECA’S International Valencian Paella Contest returns after a two-year pandemic break on Sunday.

42 chefs from 12 countries will battle it out to create the world’s best paella.

It’s Spain’s oldest gastronomic contest and will be held in Sueca’s Paseo de la Estacion.

The Valencia region is the home of a traditional paella and all the contestants will exactly the same ingredients and equipment to produce a winning dish.

A professional jury from expertise in gastronomy from different areas will try to sort out the winner.

Paella experts say a perfect dish includes the perfect execution of the recipe but also to prepare it with skill and respect for every ingredient.

Unsurprisingly 15 of the contenders come from the Valencian Community but entrants from will travel in from as far away as Australia and New Zealand, but there are no UK contenders.

Organising councillor, Manoli Egea, said: “We have expanded the number of competitors so as not to disappoint anybody.”

“As Spain’s Rice City, we are very pleased with the high regard there is for our competition,“ he added.

