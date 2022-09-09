GIBRALTAR’S leaders have met with the UK’s new Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Minister for Europe Leo Docherty while in London.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia met the new key figures as part of talks over a new EU/UK treaty in the British capital.

Talks over a treaty are still to be settled with Spain, the UK and EU a year and eight months after the New Year’s Eve framework agreement.

According to the agreement, Gibraltar would become a Schengen territory with Frontex patrolling its borders alongside Gibraltar border guards.

After talking to both UK ministers, Picardo said he was ‘genuinely delighted’ to meet Cleverly and Docherty.

“Their appointment will further reinforce our excellent working relationship,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

“I am looking forward to the work we will do together in coming months and to delivering a safe and positive Treaty between the UK and the EU on our future relationship with the EU.”

The statement follows Picardo calling Cleverly a ‘great friend of Gibraltar’ after he was named new Foreign Secretary earlier in the week.

The talks were postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ministers flew back to Gibraltar.

