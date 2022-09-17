5 bedroom Villa for sale in Costa Teguise - € 650,000

Villa Costa Teguise, Lanzarote 5 beds 3 baths € 650,000

Stylish villa, constructed in 2003, located in the sought-after area of Ciudad Jardin in Costa Teguise. The property is located on the boundary of the town and surrounded by countryside and hills. This villa has a smart internal layout set over 2 floors. The entrance through high dry stone walls is particularly impressive. Set discreetly to one side is a carport for 2 vehicles, although many more can be parked off road in the large driveway. The entrance hall is wide and light-filled with double width doors. To either side are 2 double bedrooms with built in wardrobes and there are 2… See full property details