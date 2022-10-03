AROUND 80 people ‘bared all’ on Friday in an artistic naked protest against controversial plans to build over 2,000 homes at Cala Mosca on the Orihuela Costa.

It has been branded as the ‘last stretch of virgin coast’ in the Orihuela area and campaign group ‘Salvemos Cala Mosca’ organised the unique demonstration.

Participants took part in the living display on the beach border between Orihuela and Torrevieja close to the Punta Prima air-raid shelter dating back to the Civil War.

The artistic performance, put together by Pablo Rubio Gil-Orozco, was entitled ‘Everything is the reflection of something’.

The protest site was chosen due to its proximity to new developments that have split the Paseo de los Vientos in Rocio del Mar.

PUNTA PRIMA PROTEST(Pablo Rubio image)

The team that organised the event described the plans for Cala Mosca as ‘urban barbarism’.

It’s not the first naked demonstration this year as naturists formed a human chain in the area last May.

Though the development has been approved by the Valencian government, Orihuela mayor, Carolina Gracia, last month called for informal talks between all interested parties, including developer, Gomendio.

The developer has yet to respond to Gracia’s request with any discussions having no legal standing.

