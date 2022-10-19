A man attacked his ex-wife’s car with their two young daughters inside on an Ontinyent street.

The 40-year-old Spaniard has been charged with threats, damage, and violating a restraining and contact order.

The victim phoned police in Ontinyent to report the altercation.

A patrol went out to the car and discovered two crying children in the back of the vehicle.

Officers were told by the mother that she left her daughters on Saturday at her ex-mother in law’s house.

She got a call from a friend saying she needed to go to pick up the girls or ‘something bad’ could happen.

When she got the youngsters into the car, her ex-husband appeared with an axe and started to bash in the rear of vehicle.

As the police were speaking to the woman, her former partner made a threatening phone call to her.

The man, with an existing criminal record, was tracked down and arrested a few hours later by the Policia Nacional.

