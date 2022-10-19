Fall in love with the sunset terrace of this four-bed villa from Blanca International in one of Spain’s most beautiful valleys – before it becomes another wellness retreat!

The Moorish Hills at the eastern end of the Jalon Valley are home to the highest concentration of wellness retreats, art studios and boutique B&Bs in the entire northern Costa Blanca.

Why is that?

In part it’s the breathtaking views over the Jalon Valley, voted as one of Spain’s top 4 landscapes to watch the annual almond blossom according to the travel section of EL PAÍS.

It’s also the quality of the earth, which produced a Muscat of Alexandria sweet wine that won the ‘best all-category’ wine in the entire Valencian Community last year. Springs with fresh water good enough to drink (e.g. Font la Mata) bubble up in the hills between Llíber and Gata de Gorgos.

According to the Terra Centre Holistic, here is a ‘unique landscape’ of the sea meeting a Mediterranean forest in a valley where viticulture and gastronomy have ‘the deepest roots’.

Now, you too can be a homeowner in this privileged location.

You can look over all this beauty, nature and history from one of two terraces that have the longest views over the Jalon Valley and face west into pink and purple sunsets.

And you can count among your neighbours the Terra Centra Holistic (with weekly yoga classes, massage therapies and medicinal plant workshops) as well as the Finca Amann art studio, the Casa Positividad boutique B&B, the Casa Llibertat wellness retreat centre, and more.

But be quick before Villa Septimo Cielo (‘seventh heaven’) becomes someone else’s wellness centre!

Villa Septimo Cielo – A house designed for a countryside retreat

How do you design a house fit for a peaceful countryside retreat?

The starting point would of course be the land on which its built – in this case, high up on the easternmost hills of the Jalon Valley with unspoiled views. Villa Septimo Cielo is one of the highest properties on its road and has three sheltered terraces for sunset-watching.

But neither should a countryside retreat be too far from a traditional village.

Villa Septimo Cielo is a 4-minute drive and a 20-minute walk to the cobblestone town square of Llíber. You can drive five minutes further and be at the famous Bodegas Xaló (Jalón Winery) that produces the best sweet wines in eastern Spain, and enjoy one of the best traditional markets in Jalón every Saturday from 7am-3pm.

And what about the house itself?

The heart of Villa Septimo Cielo is a vaulted entrance and elegant staircase wrapping around the interior walls, which leads to two spacious bedrooms each en-suite and with walk-in wardrobes and access to the top terrace.

On the ground floor is an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen, perfect for entertaining.

A covered ground-floor terrace and flowering creepers breaks down the division between inside and outside. It leads onto a rustic outdoor seated area and outhouse, surrounded by fragrant plants, fruit trees and mature pines that offer shade and space to hang a hammock.

Of course, there’s a 10mx5m swimming pool and a secluded outdoor shower nestle.

Villa Septimo Cielo is a space built for dreaming – whether that’s your own dreams, those of the loved ones who will come and stay, or people who will book a spot at the next wellness retreat to open up in the Jalon Valley.

If you’re somebody who would get angry and frustrated as a herd of sheep block the road, or locals load Muscat grapes onto their tractors, then Villa Septimo Cielo might be too down-to-earth for you.





But what if it’s peace and quiet you’re searching for?

What if your dream home has breathtaking views, smells of fresh pine trees and is only a 20-minute drive from a Costa Blanca beach?

Then don’t miss an opportunity to view Villa Septimo Cielo, exclusively with Blanca International!

The villa won’t stay on the market for long. To request a viewing of Villa Septimo Cielo, contact Blanca International on +34 722595313, visit the website and fill out a contact form, or email post@blancainternational.com.