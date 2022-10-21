POLICE have arrested a driver that was zig-zagging down the A-7 motorway with five times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

Local police from the Mijas municipal area finally caught up with the drunk driver around Calahonda after a tip-off from an off-duty officer.

The off-duty policeman first spotted the drunk driver in the area of the lighthouse.

He immediately tried to warn other vehicles to slow down to avert a dangerous accident.

At the same time, he called the police to the motorway.

Police officers soon managed to get the vehicle to stop and found the driver had clear signs of being drunk.

When they tested him they were shocked to find he was at five times the legal limit for driving.

When officers transferred him to the police station they charged him with endangering road safety for his actions.

