A 26-year-old El Campello man died on Saturday after an early morning brawl outside the Copity nightclub in San Juan de Alicante.

His attacker, a 33-year-old Spaniard, fled after being involved in a fight with another man at around 6.30 am.

He was arrested later the same day in the La Alcoraya area of Alicante and spent the rest of the weekend in police custody.

He appeared before a judge on Monday who refused him bail.

Policia Nacional officers and SAMU paramedics tried to revive the victim without success after he suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

It’s not known whether the deceased man died from a single punch or from hitting his head on the ground.

Autopsy results have not been made public so far.

A spokesman for the Copity nightclub told the Informacion newspaper that the assault happened outside the building and said it was a ‘disgrace that these things happen’.

