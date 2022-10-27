3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Guaza with garage - € 194,500

Terraced Villa Guaza, Tenerife 3 beds 2 baths € 194,500

Cosy family townhouse of 167 m2 approx. built very well distributed in 2 floors plus basement, located in a quiet area of Guaza, Arona. The property is distributed in a ground floor of 72 m2 approx. where we find a spacious area destined to living room and dining room, hall, independent kitchen fully furnished and equipped, laundry room and guest toilet. We will also find as exterior areas 2 beautiful gardens, one at the front and the other one at the back. We access to the upper floor of 60 m2 approx. by means of the stairs where we will find its 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with shower and… See full property details