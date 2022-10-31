THEY had both been interviewed – and even written columns – for the Olive Press when they opened restaurants on the Costa del Sol back in 2015.

Now Ready Steady Cook presenter Steven Saunders is joining TOWIE star Elliot Wright at his popular Mijas restaurant Olivia’s La Cala.

In an intriguing link up, Saunders has taken over executive duties in the kitchen.

EXCITED: Olivia’s La Cala boss Elliott Wright is looking forward to teaming up with Steven Saunders

It comes after the celebrity chef had closed his own La Cala restaurant, Little Geranium, and moved back to England during the pandemic.

Delighted to be back, he told the Olive Press: “This is home to me – I couldn’t wait to get back.”

‘Back’home – Steven Saunders. Twitter

Wright meanwhile added he was the perfect fit to take his restaurant to the next level after recovering from a fire that gutted the premises.

“We have come a long way since we rose like a Phoenix from the ashes, and now Steven is creating a new menu to keep us on an upward path,” he said.

Here, the pair appear on a front page from 2015, with fellow TV presenter Nick Knowles as the filling in a delicious celebrity sarnie.